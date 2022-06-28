Mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP) has a varying clinical severity, which frequently causes diagnostic and treatment delays. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the features of a large group of MMP patients. An evaluation of clinical and diagnostic features, as well as therapy responses, in 145 MMP patients. About 41.4% of patients had mono site involvement, whereas 58.6% had multisite involvement. The oral mucosa was damaged in 86.9% of the patients, followed by the ocular mucosa (30.3%), skin (26.2%), vaginal mucosa (25.5%), and nasal mucosa (23.4%), and pharyngeal and/or laryngeal mucosa (17.2%). About 41.7% of patients with other mucosal site involvement acquired ocular illness throughout the course of the disease. When compared to patients with MMP who did not have autoantibodies to laminin-332, the malignancy rate was considerably greater in the former group (35.3% vs. 10.9%, respectively; P=.007). Around 77.1% of the patients received systemic immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory medication, primarily those with multisite (P<.001), ocular (P<.001), and pharyngeal and laryngeal involvement (P=.002) involvement. The remainder of the patients (22.9%) underwent topical treatment. A lot of negative incidents were recorded. Patients with MMP have a diverse range of clinical symptoms upon presentation, and as the disease progresses, additional symptoms may appear. Patients with MMP, and those with autoantibodies to laminin-332 in particular, should be considered for cancer screening.

Reference:www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(21)02958-3/fulltext