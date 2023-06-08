The following is a summary of “National Utilization, Reimbursement, and Urban Versus Rural Trends of Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy and Ureteroscopic Laser Lithotripsy,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Urology by Marans, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the temporal trends in utilization and reimbursement of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) and ureteroscopy (URS) with laser lithotripsy using the Medicare Provider Utilization and Payment Database.

The study utilized data from the Medicare Provider Utilization and Payment Database for ESWL and URS procedures performed between 2013 and 2020. Current Procedural Terminology codes were used to identify ESWL (50,590) and URS (52,352, 52,353, 52,356) cases. Cases without rural or urban identification codes were excluded. A total of 347,174 ESWL and 401,899 URS cases were included in the analysis. Linear regression analysis was performed, with statistical significance set at a 95% CI.

There was a significant upward trend in URS utilization over the study period (R2 = 0.91, P < 0.001), while there was no significant trend in ESWL utilization. In 2013, ESWL was more frequently used than URS, but by 2016, URS had surpassed ESWL in utilization. From 2013 to 2019, URS utilization increased by 241% and 168% among urban and rural urologists. URS was associated with a slight increase in physician reimbursement over time (R2 = 0.87, P < 0.001), whereas there was no significant association between ESWL and physician reimbursement. The average reimbursement for URS was $312.07 (standard deviation [SD] $14.03) for rural urologists and $404.86 (SD $21.96) for urban urologists.

ESWL’s average reimbursement was $456.22 (SD $5.74) for rural urologists and $562.66 (SD $16.68) for urban urologists. Based on the Medicare database, the study found that URS utilization has surpassed ESWL utilization, particularly among urban urologists. Although physician reimbursement for ESWL remained higher than URS reimbursement, there was a slight increase in URS reimbursement in recent years. The findings provided insights into the changing trends in utilization and reimbursement for stone management procedures.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)01104-9/fulltext