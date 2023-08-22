Trial and Follow-Up of Omicron BA.1-Adapted BNT162b2 Vaccine Immunogenicity

The following is a summary of “Immunogenicity of Omicron BA.1-adapted BNT162b2 vaccines: randomized trial, 3-month follow-up,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection by Barda, et al.

Due to the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant to evade immunity conferred by mRNA vaccines, Omicron-adapted vaccines have been developed. The investigation aimed to compare the immune response to the ancestral strain and the BA.1 Omicron variant following the administration of the original vaccine and the Omicron-adapted vaccine.

This ongoing phase 3 randomized, controlled trial compares the original BNT161b2 vaccine, the monovalent Omicron BA.1-adapted BNT161b2 vaccine, and the bivalent combinations. Each vaccine was administered at a dose of 30 μg and 60 μg. Primary outcomes included SARS-CoV-2 ancestral strain neutralization titers and Omicron BA-1 neutralization titers. The exploratory endpoints included Omicron BA.5 neutralization titers and the incidence of COVID-19 cases. Overall, 122 individuals completed the 90-day follow-up (22, 19, 20, 20, 20, 20, and 21 in each arm).

Adjusted for baseline levels, neutralizing antibody titers three months after vaccination was 0.63 (95% CI: 0.3–1.32) and 0.54 (0.24–1.2) for monovalent/60 μg, 0.9 (0.42–1.92) and 2.69 (1.17–6.17) times for monovalent-Omi.BA.1/30 μg, 1.28 (0.6–2.75) and 2.79 (1.21–6.41) times for monovalent-Omi.BA.1/60 μg when compared with BNT162b2/30 μg against the ancestral strain and BA.1 variant, respectively. BA.1-adapted mRNA vaccines induce a more robust neutralizing antibody response to the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

