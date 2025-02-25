Triglyceride-Glucose Index and Clinical Outcomes in Chronic Kidney Disease

Photo Credit: ttsz

The following is a summary of “Association between triglyceride-glucose index and clinical outcomes among patients with chronic kidney disease: a meta-analysis,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Nephrology by Tuo et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to examine the association between the triglyceride-glucose (TyG) index and clinical outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

They searched PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, and CNKI until August 31, 2024. They analyzed all-cause mortality as the primary outcome and coronary artery disease (CAD) mortality, CKD progression, severe coronary artery stenosis (SCAS) risk, major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE), coronary artery calcification (CAC) progression, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) as secondary outcomes. They combined hazard ratio (HR) and odds ratio (OR) with 95% CI to assess the TyG index’s predictive role. They performed all statistical analyses using STATA 15.0.

The results showed that 12 studies with 26,530 cases were included. High TyG index was linked to increased risk of all-cause mortality (HR=1.22, 95% CI: 1.13–1.31, P<0.001), CAD mortality (HR=1.19, 95% CI: 1.04–1.36, P=0.011), CKD progression (HR=1.52, 95% CI: 1.36–1.70, P<0.001), SCAS (OR=1.79, 95% CI: 1.13–2.83, P=0.013), MACE (OR=1.68, 95% CI: 1.11–2.54, P=0.014), CAC progression (OR=1.55, 95% CI: 1.06–1.76, P=0.02), CAD (OR=2.865, 95% CI: 1.681–4.885, P<0.001), ESRD (OR=1.49, 95% CI: 1.12–1.99, P=0.006), and NAFLD (OR=4.903, 95% CI: 3.046–7.893, P<0.001).

Investigators found that a high TyG index predicted poor outcomes in patients with CKD but noted that further studies were needed for confirmation.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-03984-w