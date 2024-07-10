Triglyceride-Glucose Index Predicts Risk, Progression

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

A recent retrospective cohort study investigated the association between the triglyceride-glucose (TyG) index and the incidence of endometrial carcinoma (EC). Using multiple logistic regression and receiver operating characteristic curve analysis, the study authors found that patients with EC or endometrial atypical hyperplasia (EAH) had significantly higher TyG index levels compared to those with normal endometrium (P<0.001). They published their findings online in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics. The findings showed that the incidence of EC and EAH increased across tertiles of the TyG index (P<0.001). After adjusting for confounding factors, the TyG index was significantly associated with higher risks of EC (OR 2.65, 95% CI 1.60–4.41, P<0.001) and EAH (OR 2.54, 95% CI 1.33–4.85, P=0.005). Additionally, a high TyG index correlated with advanced pathological stages (OR 2.14, 95% CI 1.32–3.47, P=0.002) and poorer differentiation (OR 2.53, 95% CI 1.36–4.72, P=0.004).