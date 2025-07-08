Triple Agonist Obesity Medication May Predispose Patients to Ketosis

Photo Credit: iStock.com/iLexx

A patient receiving the investigational obesity drug retatrutide presented to the emergency department with euglycemic ketoacidosis and starvation ketosis.

The glucagon receptor agonist activity of novel, triple agonist obesity medications may have the potential risk for euglycemic ketoacidosis and starvation ketosis, requiring close clinical monitoring and early interventions. Researchers presented the findings in an abstract at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Annual Meeting 2025.

“Obesity is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States, with approximately 40% of adults classified as obese as of 2024. To address this growing epidemic, innovative therapies have emerged,” said Gaurav Mandal, MD, MSc, and colleagues.

Medications targeting glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors have shown substantial benefits for patients trying to lose weight. The case report presented at the meeting focused on retatrutide, a novel investigational agent targeting three receptors: GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon.

“While this triple agonist shows promise, it may also introduce unintended side eﬀects in certain cases such as starvation ketosis and ketoacidosis,” the researchers said.

The Case

The researchers presented a case in which a 59-year-old female patient went to the emergency department after experiencing severe nausea and vomiting for two days. The patient had a BMI of 34 kg/m2 and had enrolled in a retatrutide clinical trial, resulting in weight loss sufficient to bring her BMI down to 16 kg/m2. The patient denied having diabetes.

“The diﬀerential included euglycemic ketoacidosis and starvation ketosis, likely triggered by retatrutide’s glucagon receptor activity and extreme weight loss,” the researchers said.

The patient’s lab results were as follows:

Glucose: 189

Beta-hydroxybutyrate: 76

pH: 7.14

Bicarbonate: 9

Positive urine ketones

Negative autoimmune markers (C-peptide: 3.0)

The patient received intravenous fluids, an insulin drip, and D5/0.45NS. The researchers reported that within 48 hours, treatment resolved the patient’s symptoms, restored beta-hydroxybutyrate levels, and corrected the anion gap.

Takeaways for Clinical Practice

The researchers concluded that novel therapies—particularly triple agonists like retatrutide, which target glucagon receptors—may carry the risk for euglycemic ketoacidosis and starvation ketosis.

“The glucagon receptor agonist activity of these therapies may predispose patients to ketosis, especially in the setting of significant weight loss, reduced caloric intake, and physiological stress,” the researchers said.

Clinicians should closely monitor patients for these risks and consider early interventions to minimize the occurrence and impact of complications.