Trophic niche partitioning and intraspecific variation in food resource use in the genus Pangasianodon in a reservoir revealed by stable isotope analysis of multiple tissues.

Understanding the mechanism by which non-native fish species integrate into native communities is crucial for evaluating the possibility of their establishment success. The genus Pangasianodon, comprising Pangasianodon gigas and Pangasianodon hypophthalmus, has been introduced into reservoirs, which are non-native habitats, for fishery stock enhancement. P. gigas and P. hypophthalmus often successfully establish and co-occur in several Thai reservoirs, but there is little information on differences in food resource use between the two species. To investigate the trophic niche width of P. gigas and P. hypophthalmus in a Thai reservoir, we conducted stable carbon and nitrogen ratio (δC and δN) analyses. We examined the degree of individual specialization in both species using the δC and δN values of muscle and liver tissues, which provides long- and short-term diet information. The isotopic niches did not overlap between P. gigas and P. hypophthalmus. The δN value of P. gigas was significantly higher than that of P. hypophthalmus, whereas the δC value did not significantly differ between the two species. The isotopic niche sizes were larger in P. hypophthalmus than in P. gigas. Individual specialization was observed in P. hypophthalmus but not in P. gigas, indicating that intraspecific variation in food resource use was larger in P. hypophthalmus compared to P. gigas. These findings suggest that trophic niche partitioning was one of the factors facilitating the establishment success of P. gigas and P. hypophthalmus in a reservoir, but the establishment process may differ between the two species.© 2024 Fisheries Society of the British Isles.

