The following is a summary of “Migraine and obesity: what is the real direction of their association?,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurology by Jahromi, et al.

In recent medical research, the relationship between migraine and obesity has been explored. While studies have indicated obesity as a potential risk factor for migraines, the exact direction of this association remains a topic of ongoing debate. The study aimed to consolidate the evidence suggesting that migraines may also act as a risk factor for obesity and overweight conditions.

For a study, researchers analyzed the research findings published between 2000 and 2020 in PubMed and Scopus databases to examine the association between migraine and obesity. The primary objective was to establish the true nature of their relationship, with a particular focus on shared underlying mechanisms in the pathophysiology of both conditions.

While most studies suggested obesity as a potential risk factor for migraine, the current evidence lacks prospective data to establish the definitive direction of this association. Some evidence indicates that migraine may contribute to obesity through neuropeptides, inflammatory mediators, adipokines, alterations in gut microbiota, and changes in eating behavior and lifestyle. However, further investigation is warranted using large-scale prospective studies to ascertain the true nature of the migraine-obesity relationship.

