Tuberculosis on the Rise Again in the United States

WEDNESDAY, March 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Preliminary data released this month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that more than 10,300 tuberculosis (TB) cases were reported last year, representing an 8 percent increase from 2023 and marking the highest case count since 2011.

The number of cases and the rate of infections have both increased, affecting all age groups. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia showed an uptick in reported cases.

According to CDC officials, international travel and migration are the primary drivers behind this increase, as most U.S. TB cases are diagnosed in individuals born outside the country (0.8 and 15.5 per 100,000 persons among U.S.-born and non-U.S.-born individuals, respectively). Additionally, other illnesses that weaken the immune system and allow latent TB infections to emerge may also be contributing factors.

Several states have influenced the current upward trend in TB cases, including Kansas, which experienced a 148 percent increase in its TB rate last year (from 1.6 to 3.9 per 100,000 persons from 2023 to 2024). Alaska and Hawaii also continue to report the highest case rates (12.7 and 8.1 per 100,000 persons, respectively).

The CDC urges continued collaboration between TB public health programs and health care providers to ensure communities are protected through the timely evaluation and treatment of TB. To further enhance these efforts, public health programs should actively engage with communities to increase TB awareness, boost testing for at-risk individuals, and promote the uptake of treatment for latent TB infection to prevent the development of TB disease.

“After nearly three decades of consistent decline in TB in the United States, and a large decline in 2020, the TB case count and rate began increasing in 2021,” according to the CDC. “Recovery from pandemic-related health care disruptions, increases in postpandemic travel and migration, and outbreaks in several states have likely contributed to recent TB trends.”

