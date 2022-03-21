The tumor microenvironment hosts antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) associated with a favorable prognosis in several types of cancer. Patient-derived antibodies have diagnostic and therapeutic potential; yet, it remains unclear how antibodies gain autoreactivity and target tumors. Here, we found that somatic hypermutations (SHMs) promote antibody antitumor reactivity against surface autoantigens in high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC). Patient-derived tumor cells were frequently coated with IgGs. Intratumoral ASCs in HGSOC were both mutated and clonally expanded and produced tumor-reactive antibodies that targeted MMP14, which is abundantly expressed on the tumor cell surface. The reversion of monoclonal antibodies to their germline configuration revealed two types of classes: one dependent on SHMs for tumor binding and a second with germline-encoded autoreactivity. Thus, tumor-reactive autoantibodies are either naturally occurring or evolve through an antigen-driven selection process. These findings highlight the origin and potential applicability of autoantibodies directed at surface antigens for tumor targeting in cancer patients.Copyright © 2022 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.
Roei D Mazor,Nachum Nathan,Amit Gilboa,Liat Stoler-Barak,Lihee Moss,Inna Solomonov,Assaf Hanuna,Yalin Divinsky,Merav D Shmueli,Hadas Hezroni,Irina Zaretsky,Michael Mor,Ofra Golani,Gad Sabah,Ariella Jakobson-Setton,Natalia Yanichkin,Meora Feinmesser,Daliah Tsoref,Lina Salman,Effi Yeoshoua,Eyal Peretz,Inna Erlich,Netta Mendelson Cohen,Jonathan M Gershoni,Natalia Freund,Yifat Merbl,Gur Yaari,Ram Eitan,Irit Sagi,Ziv Shulman
