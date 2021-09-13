For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To evaluate the validity and reliability of the Turkish version of the Symptoms of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction Research Network Symptom Index-29 (LURN SI-29).Patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) were included in a single-center study between January and April 2021. Patients’ demographics, such as age, sex, and level of education, were recorded. The Turkish version of the LURN SI-29 and the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) were administered to all patients, and the Urogenital Distress Inventory (UDI-6) was additionally administered to female patients. Construct validity was evaluated by confirmatory factor analysis. Concurrent validity was evaluated with correlations to similar measures. Internal consistency (Cronbach’s alpha) and split-half reliability analyses were used to establish the scale’s reliability.A total of 295 participants, 35.3% females and 64.7% males, were included in the final analysis. The mean age was 56.4 ± 11.7 years. The median total LURN SI-29 scores were 38.0 (26-50) and 26.0 (18-43) for female and male patients, respectively. The LURN SI-29 scale showed a high correlation with IPSS and UDI-6 scales (r = .758, p < .001; r = .774, p < .001, respectively) in concurrent validity analysis. Cronbach's alpha coefficient of the scale and all subscales were greater than 0.70 for both female and male patients.This measurement tool can potentially be used to evaluate LUTS in Turkish women and men. Further studies should be performed to reveal the clinical usefulness of this scale.© 2021 Wiley Periodicals LLC.