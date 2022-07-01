FRIDAY, July 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A 12-week topical treatment regimen for facial redness and sensitive skin calms inflamed skin and is well-tolerated, according to a study published online May 31 in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

Ellen O. Turner, M.D., from the Dermatology Office in Dallas, conducted a 12-week, open-label clinical trial to examine the efficacy and tolerability of a topical facial regimen for treating facial redness and sensitive skin. Healthy men and women, aged 25 to 60 years, with Fitzpatrick skin types I to VI, who were seeking treatment for moderate or severe facial redness were enrolled. Products were provided that were applied each morning and evening.

Turner found that at weeks eight and 12, the mean Overall Redness Scale Score improved by 34 and 25 percent, respectively. Mild or moderate improvement was seen in Global Improvement Scale scores starting in week two; by week 12, more than 50 percent achieved marked improvement. All subjects agreed or strongly agreed that by week 12 their facial redness was less noticeable, their skin seemed less inflamed, there was improvement in overall skin appearance, and their skin looked and felt healthier. The treatment regimen was well tolerated.

“The results of this 12-week study indicated a treatment regimen designed to neutralize skin redness, calm inflamed skin, and provide sunscreen protection was well-tolerated and improved the visible and physical symptoms of sensitive skin,” Turner writes.

The research was funded by Colorescience, the manufacturer of the products used in the study.

