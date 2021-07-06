Infection with SARS coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) can result in coronavirus-induced illness in 2019. (COVID-19). The gastrointestinal (GI) tract is widely recognised as a source of infection. The angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE2) and the serine protease TMPRSS2 allow SARS-CoV-2 into host cells. Eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases (EGIDs) are chronic type 2 (T2) inflammatory illnesses. The effects of T2 atopic inflammatory milieu on SARS-COV-2 viral entry gene expression in the GI tract are unknown.

Using publically accessible RNA-sequencing datasets, the study examined tissue ACE2 and TMPRSS2 gene expression in paediatric eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), eosinophilic gastritis (EG), and normal adult esophagi. Similar to the findings in the airway, there was no difference in tissue ACE2/TMPRSS2 expression in EoE or EG esophagus/stomach compared to non-EoE/EG esophagus/stomach. When compared to normal adult esophagi, ACE2 gene expression was considerably reduced in esophagi from children with or without EoE and adults with EoE. Because of lower ACE2 expression, type 2 immunity and paediatric age may be protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection in the gastrointestinal tract.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2021/05000/Type_2_Immunity_and_Age_Modify_Gene_Expression_of.19.aspx