FRIDAY, April 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — International travelers who arrive in the United States through land ports or ferry terminals will still need to show they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, U.S. officials said Thursday.

But unlike visitors flying into the country, these travelers will not need to show a negative COVID-19 test. They will only need to show a vaccination record from a government health agency along with their passports and other travel documents.

Vaccines that will allow someone to gain entry include two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, at least two weeks after receipt of the second shot, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Someone who has received a different vaccine, but one that is listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization, will also be considered fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This continues a decision made in November to lift travel restrictions at land borders with Canada and Mexico for travelers who have been fully vaccinated.

For air travel, which the announcement did not apply to, travelers ages 2 and up must still show a negative COVID-19 test taken the day before their flight, even if they are vaccinated or are U.S. citizens. People who have tested positive in the past 90 days may still travel despite a recent positive test, if they have a signed letter from a licensed health care provider or a public health official saying they have been cleared for travel.

More Information

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

