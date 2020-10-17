FRIDAY, Oct. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Although three-fourths of U.S. prostate cancer cases in 2003 to 2017 were localized, the incidence of distant-stage prostate cancer significantly increased during 2010 to 2017, according to a study published online Oct. 15 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

David A. Siegel, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and colleagues analyzed data from population-based cancer registries to provide recent data on prostate cancer incidence and survival in the United States.

The researchers found that localized-, regional-, distant-, and unknown-stage prostate cancer accounted for 77, 11, 5, and 7 percent of cases, respectively, among 3.1 million new cases of prostate cancer in 2003 to 2017, but the incidence of distant-stage prostate cancer increased from 4 percent in 2003 to 8 percent in 2017. Ten-year relative survival for localized-stage prostate cancer was 100 percent during 2001 to 2016. For distant-stage prostate cancer, five-year survival improved from 28.7 percent in 2001 to 2005 to 32.3 percent during 2011 to 2016. Five-year survival was highest for Asian/Pacific Islanders, followed by Hispanics, American Indian/Alaska Natives, Blacks, and Whites (42.0, 37.2, 32.2, 31.6, and 29.1 percent, respectively) during 2001 to 2016.

“Understanding incidence and long-term survival by stage, race/ethnicity, and age could inform messaging related to the possible benefits and harms of prostate cancer screening and could guide public health planning related to treatment and survivor care,” the authors write.

