WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will send ventilators to Ecuador and Indonesia, President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday after he spoke to the leaders of both countries.

Trump wrote that he had a conversation with President Lenin Moreno of Ecuador and “we will be sending them desperately needed Ventilators, of which we have recently manufactured many, and helping them in other ways. They are fighting hard against CoronaVirus!”

He also tweeted that he “just spoke to my friend, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia. Asking for Ventilators, which we will provide. Great cooperation between us!”

