LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 351 to 36,393 as of 1600 GMT on May 21, the health ministry said.

A total of 254,195 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of 0800 GMT on May 22.

