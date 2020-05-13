(Reuters) – Public Health England (PHE) has given approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG’s coronavirus antibody test kit, The Telegraph reported late on Wednesday, making it the first such kit approved by Britain’s public health agency.

The accuracy of the test was given approval by experts at PHE’s Porton Down facility last Thursday, the newspaper said https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/13/exclusive-first-coronavirus-antibody-test-given-approval-public.

The newspaper added it understands that UK’s Department of Health and Social Care is in negotiations with Roche to buy millions of the kits.

