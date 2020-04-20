LONDON (Reuters) – Britain needs to be sure that any lifting or easing of social distancing measures does not lead to a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“The big concern is a second peak, that is what ultimately will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy,” the spokesman told reporters.

“If you move too quickly then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again. What we need to be certain of is that if we move to lift some of the social distancing measures it isn’t going to lead to the virus starting to spread exponentially again.”

