Ultraprocessed Food Tied to Respiratory Function in Asthma

Photo Credit: Javi_indy

Replacing ultraprocessed food (UPF) and beverages with healthier foods and processing methods can improve asthma prognosis and respiratory function, according to findings published in Nutrition and Health. The cross-sectional study was conducted with 339 adults with asthma (ages 18–65) receiving medical treatment. The researchers examined the relationship between UPF consumption and pulmonary function test (PFT) results. The investigators used a food frequency questionnaire to assess UPF consumption. Regarding pulmonary function, the researchers examined forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and forced vital capacity (FVC) as a percentage of expected values. There was no significant relationship between %FEV1 expected and UPF consumption (P>0.05). However, %FVC expected and %FEV1/FVC values showed a significant decrease with increasing UPF consumption (P<0.05).