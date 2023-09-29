Ultrasound for Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Management: Literature Review and Innovative Pragmatic Algorithms

The following is a summary of “Ultrasound in the management of patients with psoriatic arthritis: systematic literature review and novel algorithms for pragmatic use,” published in the September 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Gouze et al.

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2015 imaging recommendations for spondyloarthritis include ultrasound for psoriatic arthritis (PsA), but management is not distinguished. Researchers performed a retrospective study to systematically review the literature on ultrasound for PsA management and propose pragmatic algorithms for its use in clinical practice.

They were a group of ten rheumatologists experienced in imaging and musculoskeletal ultrasound. Objectives included formulating key questions for systematic literature review (SLR), appraising the available evidence, and proposing algorithms on the application of ultrasound in suspected or established PsA, based on both literature and experts’ opinions following a Delphi process.

The results showed SLR comprised 120 articles, with a predominant focus on the diagnostic process. The many retrieved articles indicate a strong interest among rheumatologists in employing ultrasound for PsA management. Following a consensual discussion of literature data and expert opinion, formulating three algorithms for practical use encompassed the management of PsA in cases of suspicion, whether with a good or insufficient clinical response.

Investigators concluded that ultrasound is a promising tool for diagnosing and managing PsA, with three proposed algorithms to guide its clinical use.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2023/09/12/jrheum.2023-0091