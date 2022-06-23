WEDNESDAY, June 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among older adults with stage B preclinical heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes is associated with a substantial risk for heart failure progression, according to a study published online in the June 14 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, M.D., Ph.D., from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the influence of diabetes on the progression from preclinical heart failure stages (A or B based on the 2021 Universal Definition) to overt heart failure. The analysis included 4,774 adults with preclinical heart failure (2011 to 2013).

The researchers found that during 8.6 years of follow-up, stage B participants with hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) ≥7 percent experienced clinical heart failure at a younger age versus those with controlled diabetes or without diabetes. Compared with stage A (hazard ratio, 1.52; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.53 to 4.38), HbA1c ≥7 percent was more strongly associated with heart failure in stage B (hazard ratio, 1.83; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.33 to 2.51). Similarly, participants with stage B and HbA1c ≥7 percent had an increased risk for heart failure progression versus patients with stage A without diabetes (hazard ratio, 7.56; 95 percent confidence interval, 4.68 to 12.20).

“We know that diabetes and heart failure are highly prevalent and strongly interrelated,” Echouffo Tcheugui said in a statement. “But as far as we know, this is the first study to assess their relationship through this specific lens. We want to continue exploring that relationship.”

