Uncontrolled diabetes impacts HF progression, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, MD, PhD, and colleagues found that, among 4,774 adults with preclinical HF, those with A1C greater than or equal to 7% experienced clinical HF at a younger age. Compared with stage A HF (HR, 1.52), A1C greater than or equal to 7% was more strongly associated with stage B HF (HR, 1.83). Similarly, participants with stage B HF and A1C greater than or equal to 7% had higher risk for HF progression versus patients with stage A HF and no diabetes (HR, 7.56).