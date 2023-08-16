Uncovering Cellular Senescence-Linked Genes in End-Stage Renal Disease

The following is a summary of “Identifying cellular senescence associated genes involved in the progression of end-stage renal disease as new biomarkers,” published in the August 2023 issue of Nephrology by Xi et al.

Cellular senescence plays a key role in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) progression, yet a detailed grasp of its precise mechanisms remains elusive.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study utilizing the mRNA expression profiling dataset GSE37171 sourced from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database. A hub gene for cell senescence was identified through protein–protein interaction (PPI) analysis, followed by gene interaction & correlation analyses, and gene ontology enrichment (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGGA hub gene for cell senescence was identified through protein–protein interaction (PPI) analysis, followed by gene interaction & correlation analyses, and gene ontology enrichment (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG).

Further investigation explored links among hub genes, miRNAs, TFs, and diseases. Abundances of 8 immune cells & 2 stromal cells were computed via MCP count. These were then correlated with hub genes. Lasso technique selected trait genes, evaluated for accuracy & prediction through ROC & DCA curves.

The results revealed the identification of 65 cellular senescence signature genes in patients & controls. The PPI network screening yielded 10 hub genes. GO & KEGG analyses connected these hub genes & ESRD progression. Identification of interactions among transcription factors & regulatory networks of miRNA occurred. Hub genes showed significant correlations with immune & stromal cells. A lasso model selected five essential signature genes (FOS, FOXO3, SIRT1, TP53, SMARCA4). These genes displayed diagnostic solid power, as the Area Under (AUC) ROC Curve indicated.

They concluded CSF genes significantly impact ESRD development and immune regulation.

