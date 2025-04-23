Uncovering Latent Patterns in Acute Stress Response Trajectories

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Dynamics in physiological acute stress response trajectories: uncovering latent variability,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Rosenblum et al.

Acute stress triggers immediate physiological changes like increased heart rate (HR) and reduced heart rate variability (HRV). Most studies overlook individual variability in how these responses unfold over time.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to examine individual variability in physiological acute stress responses, focusing on HR and HR variability.

They recorded HR and HRV continuously from 78 healthy adult females during a 10-min acute stress induction. Responses were quantified in three 3.3-min segments during stress and in 3.3-min segments before and after stress.

The results showed an immediate HR increase and a delayed HRV decrease with a post-stress overshoot. Latent class modeling identified subgroups with distinct trajectories, including one with increased HRV during stress and elevated anxiety levels.

Investigators highlighted the complexity of physiological responses to acute stress and supported a dynamic approach to understand links with psychological constructs. They recommended further research to replicate findings and assess implications for stress-related mental health conditions.

