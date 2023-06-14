The following is a summary of “History biases reveal novel dissociations between perceptual and metacognitive decision-making,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Benwell, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate how choice history influences different levels of the decision-making hierarchy and to estimate the relative strength of perceptual and metacognitive biases. They aimed to determine whether these biases arise from common or unique mechanisms.

They employed analyses based on information and detection theories to examine the impact of choice history on perception and metacognition. The relative strength of perceptual and metacognitive biases was estimated, and the presence of common or unique underlying mechanisms was explored.

The findings revealed that both perception and metacognition exhibited biases toward previous responses. However, the study uncovered novel dissociations that challenge conventional theories of confidence. Perceptual and metacognitive decisions were often influenced by different levels of evidence within observers. Furthermore, response history had distinct effects on first-order (perceptual) and second-order (metacognitive) decision parameters, with the metacognitive bias appearing to be stronger and more prevalent in the general population.

Based on the results, it can be proposed that recent choices and subjective confidence act as heuristics that inform both first- and second-order decisions in the absence of more relevant evidence. The study highlighted the complex interplay between choice history, perception, and metacognition, shedding light on the mechanisms underlying human decision-making and self-reflection.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785627