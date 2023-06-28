The following is a summary of “Reductions in synaptic marker SV2A in early-course Schizophrenia” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Yoon, et al.

Excessive synaptic pruning during neurodevelopment has emerged as one of the most prominent hypotheses regarding the cause of schizophrenia. It suggests that excessive synaptic elimination occurs during development before the advent of the disease. Consequently, synaptic deficits may be detectable at all stages of the disease, including the initial stages. The availability of [11C]UCB-J, the first in vivo synaptic marker in humans, makes it possible to test this hypothesis with a high degree of precision. The first two published [11C]UCB-J studies on chronic schizophrenia have documented significant and pervasive reductions in binding. This study examined the hypothesis that early-course patients exhibit reductions.

About 18 subjects underwent [11C]UCB-J PET scans, including nine individuals with schizophrenia, with an average duration of 3.36 years and nine demographically-matched healthy subjects. The researchers compared binding levels measured by non-displaceable specific binding (BP ND ) in a set of predetermined brain regions of interest (ROIs). Eight regions of interest (ROIs) (left and right hippocampus, right superior temporal and Heschl’s gyrus, left and right putamen, and right caudal and rostral middle frontal gyrus) exhibited significant reductions at P<0.0036 after Bonferroni correction.

Across-the-board, exploratory analyses of the atlas revealed a pervasive decline in schizophrenia. Researchers found significant positive correlations between binding levels and cognitive performance and significant negative correlations between binding levels and the severity of delusions. Extensive [11C]UCB-J binding deficits are reliable and reproducible, as shown by the fact that these results largely replicate those of chronic patients. In addition, these findings contribute to the growing body of evidence that excessive synaptic pruning is a key disease mechanism in schizophrenia.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S002239562300095X