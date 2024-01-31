Uncovering Systemic Sclerosis Risk in Patients with WTC Ground-Zero Rescue/Recovery Efforts

The following is a summary of “Systemic sclerosis in individuals with exposure to World Trade Center ground-zero rescue/recovery efforts: A case series,” published in the January 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Own et al.

Exposure to the World Trade Center (WTC) attack’s dust plume, which contained silica, hydrocarbons, and asbestos, has been associated with autoimmune disorders. Still, the specific characteristics of individuals developing systemic sclerosis (SSc) remain undescribed.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to characterize individuals with SSc exposed to the WTC. They gathered data from 11 patients with SSc or SSc-spectrum conditions who reported exposure to the WTC site, with 7 of them undergoing a comprehensive exposure assessment.

The result showed that of 11 patients, the majority (n=8) were female. The medians (range) for age at diagnosis were 46 (36-75) years, the interval between exposure and the initial non-Raynaud phenomenon SSc symptom was 8 (1-19) years, and the duration between exposure and diagnosis was 11 (2-18) years. Approximately 55% experienced SSc onset more than 5 years after WTC exposure. 5 patients presented with limited cutaneous SSc, three with diffuse cutaneous SSc, one with SSc features meeting mixed connective tissue disease criteria, and two with undifferentiated connective tissue disease featuring SSc characteristics. 4 patients displayed overlapping features with other connective tissue diseases. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) was observed in ten patients. Among the 11 patients, 5 had a history of tobacco use. All 7 patients who completed the questionnaire reported additional hazardous exposures beyond WTC. Only 2/7 interviewed patients reported personal protective equipment use.

Investigators concluded that a notable prevalence of ILD and overlapping features was noted in SSc patients exposed to the WTC. Further investigations are warranted to elucidate and characterize this association.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2024/01/09/jrheum.2023-0821