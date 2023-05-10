The following is a summary of “Plasma Soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Concentrations and Clinical Events After Hospitalization: Findings From the ASSESS-AKI and ARID Studies,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Kidney diseases by Coca et al.

Hospitalization with or without acute kidney damage (AKI) has been linked to increased plasma levels of soluble tumor necrosis factor receptor 1 (sTNFR1) and sTNFR2. Study participants included AKI and non-AKI index hospitalization survivors from the ASSESS-AKI (Assessment, Serial Evaluation, and Subsequent Sequelae of Acute Kidney Injury) and ARID (Acute Kidney Injury Risk in Derby) investigations who provided baseline serum samples for biomarker evaluation.

Three months after discharge, we analyzed plasma samples for sTNFR1 and sTNFR2. Biomarkers were analyzed for their links to chronic renal disease, its development and progression, heart failure, and mortality. During a median follow-up of 4.4 years, 19% of the 1,474 participants with plasma biomarker measurements experienced worsening kidney disease, 14% experienced later heart failure, and 21% passed away. Adjusted hazard ratios (AHRs) per doubling in concentration for sTNFR1 for the renal outcome were 2.9% (95% CI 2.2-4.0%) and 1.9% (95% CI 1.5-2.5%), respectively. There was no change in the correlation between biomarkers and renal events when acute kidney injury occurred during the index hospitalization. In patients with heart failure, the AHRs for sTNFR1 and sTNFR2 were 1.9 (95% CI, 1.4-2.5) and 1.5 (95% CI, 1.2-2.0), respectively, for every doubling of concentration. The AHRs for mortality associated with sTNFR1 were 3.3 (95% CI, 2.5-4.3), while those associated with sTNFR2 were 2.5 (95% CI, 2.0-3.1).

When comparing the strength of the link between biomarkers and outcomes, the results in ARID were consistent—inconsistencies between biomarker platforms and AKI classifications; restricted applicability to people of diverse racial or ethnic backgrounds. Regardless of AKI status during the index admission, plasma sTNFR1 and sTNFR2 tested 3 months after hospital discharge were independently related to clinical events. During patient follow-up, sTNFR1 and sTNFR2 could be useful for risk classification purposes.

