Under-perception of Self-Efficacy, Airflow Limitation, and Beliefs Among Elderly Individuals with Asthma

The following is a summary of “Under-perception of airflow limitation, self-efficacy, and beliefs in older adults with asthma,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Psychosomatic Research by Feldman et al.

Underestimation of airflow restriction is more prevalent in elderly adults with asthma and may contribute to underreporting asthma symptoms. Self-efficacy in asthma management is associated with improved control and quality of life (QoL). Researchers aimed to investigate asthma and medication beliefs as a mediator between under-perception and self-efficacy and asthma outcomes. This cross-sectional investigation recruited participants with asthma 60 years old from hospital-affiliated East Harlem and Bronx, New York, practices.

Participants entered peak expiratory flow (PEF) estimates into an electronic peak flow meter, followed by PEF blasts, over six weeks to determine their perception of airflow limitation. Using validated instruments, they assessed asthma and medication beliefs, asthma management self-efficacy, asthma control, and quality of life. Through electronic and self-report measures of inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) adherence and observation of inhalation technique, asthma self-management behaviors (SMB) were quantified. About 51% of the sample was Hispanic, 27% was black, and 84% was female. Greater under-perception was associated with improved self-reported asthma control (β= -0.08, P =.02) and asthma quality of life (β=0.12, P=.02).

In this indirect effect mediated by beliefs, higher self-efficacy was also associated with improved reported asthma control (β=-0.10, P=.006) and better asthma quality of life (β=0.13, P=.01). A more accurate perception of airflow limitation was associated with greater SMB adherence (β=0.29, P=.003). Less threatening asthma beliefs may be maladaptive in the context of under-perception of ventilation limitation by contributing to under-reporting asthma symptoms but adaptive in the context of greater self-efficacy and improved asthma control.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022399923002106