Understanding Behaviors and Thoughts of Adults Receiving OCRD Treatments

The following is a summary of “Multi-method assessment of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among patients in treatment for OCD and related disorders,” published in the March 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Falkenstein et al.

Obsessive-compulsive and related disorders (OCRDs) are linked with a high risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs). However, research on these disorders is limited due to dependency on self-report.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining implicit and explicit STBs changes in 31 adults receiving OCRD treatment.

They utilized multi-method assessment techniques to examine participants’ thoughts and behaviors while undergoing OCRD treatment. They conducted regular assessments upon admission and weekly during treatment.

The results showed approximately three-quarters reporting lifetime suicidal thoughts, with 16% with prior suicide attempts. OCD severity correlated significantly with lifetime suicidal thoughts. Implicit biases towards death were not linked to OCD severity or predictive of explicitly endorsing STBs.

Investigators concluded that the majority of participants had recent suicidal thoughts, and a notable proportion had a prior suicide attempt; thus, assessing suicidal thoughts and behaviors is crucial in OCD treatment settings. However, they acknowledged limitations such as the small sample size and lack of diversity.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178124000271