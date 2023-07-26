Understanding Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Toddlers and Infants

The following is a summary of “Characterization of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Infants and Toddlers,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Hirsch, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the demographic and clinical characteristics of infants and toddlers under 2 years of age with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Additionally, the treatment response in the rarely studied pediatric age group was assessed.

A retrospective study was conducted on children under 2 years diagnosed with EoE at a single center between 2016 and 2018. EoE was defined as having ≥15 eosinophils per high power field (eos/hpf) on at least one esophageal biopsy. Data on demographics, symptoms, and endoscopic findings were collected through chart review. The study also reviewed EoE treatments (proton pump inhibitor, swallowed steroids, dietary restriction, or a combination) and treatment responses on all follow-up endoscopies, with remission defined as <15 eos/hpf.

A total of 42 children, with an average age of 1.3 ± 0.4 years, underwent an average of 3.8 ± 2.3 endoscopies during 3.6 ± 1.7 years of follow-up. They included comorbidities such as reflux (74%), atopy (86%), and a history of cow’s milk protein allergy (40%), and 36 of the kids (or 86%) were male. Vomiting (57%), coughing/wheezing (52%), and feeding difficulties (67% of patients), all of which were accompanied by gagging or coughing during feeding in 60% of cases and difficulty advancing to pureed or solid foods in 43% of cases, were common symptoms. About 25 (68%) of the 37 patients who underwent further endoscopies experienced histologic remission. The type of therapy significantly affected histologic response (P = 0.004), with the best responses seen in combinations of diet/steroids or diet/PPI and the worst response seen in PPIs alone. All patients showed improvement in at least one symptom during their first follow-up endoscopy.

EoE should be considered in young children experiencing feeding difficulties, vomiting, or respiratory symptoms. Standard medical or dietary interventions showed clinical improvement in all patients, but there was a dissociation between clinical and histologic responses, with only two out of three patients achieving histologic remission.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/07000/Characterization_of_Eosinophilic_Esophagitis_in.13.aspx