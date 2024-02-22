Understanding Expert Surgeons’ Robotic Video Review: Insights from a Grounded Theory Study

The following is a summary of “How expert surgeons review robotic videos: A grounded theory study,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Surgery by Soliman, et al.

While surgical video review has been demonstrated to enhance technical skills in novice surgeons, there is a gap in research regarding its utilization by experts. For a study, researchers sought to explore the process by which expert robotic surgeons review their surgical videos.

In the qualitative pilot investigation, eight expert robotic colorectal surgeons participated in individual semi-structured interviews and video elicitation sessions. Grounded theory methodology was employed to construct a process model elucidating how expert surgeons engage in video reviews of their robotic surgeries.

Participants identified four main categories of video review: critical incidents, unique cases, new techniques/procedures, and routine cases. Their primary objective during the review was to enhance surgical technical skills. Surgeons compared their performance to benchmark videos and utilized video sharing for teaching and collaborative purposes.

Expert robotic surgeons employ video review as a means of self-reflection and self-assessment. They acknowledge that cultivating and refining surgical skills necessitates adopting a growth mindset. These insights have the potential to inform the surgical education and training of novice practitioners.

