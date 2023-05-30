The following is a summary of “Influence of the ectopic location on the antigen expression and functional characteristics of endometrioma stromal cells,” published in the March 2023 issue of TReproductive Biomedicine Online by Magaña et al.

Do the observed modifications in endometriotic cells, such as progesterone resistance, originate from the eutopic endometrium, or are they acquired in the ectopic location? A comparative analysis was conducted to evaluate the reaction of endometrial stromal cells (EnSC) to decidualization induced by progesterone and cyclic AMP over a period of 28 days. The EnSC lines were derived from various sources, including endometriomas (eEnSC), eutopic endometrium of women with endometriosis (eBEnSC), healthy women’s endometrial tissue (BEnSC), and menstrual blood from healthy donors (mEnSC). The typical characteristics of decidualized cells, including cellular morphology and prolactin expression alterations, were consistently noted in the three varieties of normal endometrial stromal cells examined.

However, these features were not observed in ectopic cells following decidualization. In the analysis of phenotypic markers, it was observed that CD105 was down-regulated in all cell types (mEnSC, P=0.005; BEnSC, P=0.029; eBEnSC, P=0.022) except eEnSC during decidualization. During the decidualization process, it was observed that mEnSC and BEnSC underwent apoptosis, while eBEnSC and eEnSC exhibited resistance to the induction of cell death. In conclusion, studies on migration have demonstrated that male endometrial stromal cells (mEnSC) secrete certain unknown factors during decidualization that hinder cell motility.

On the other hand, female endometrial stromal cells (eEnSC) exhibit a significantly lower capacity to produce these factors that regulate migration (P<0.0001, P <0.001 and P = 0.0013 for the migration of mEnSC at 24, 48 and 72 h, respectively; P <0.0001 for the migration of eEnSC at all times studied). This research offers new perspectives on the distinctions between endometriotic and eutopic endometrial cells. It also supports the notion that the microenvironment in the ectopic location contributes to the development of the changes that define the cells of the endometriotic foci.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648322008574