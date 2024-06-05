Hsa_circRNA_100033 and Hsa_circRNA_405498 Serve as Potential Differential Diagnosis Biomarkers for T1D

Photo Credit: Rost-9D

The following is a summary of “Hsa_circRNA_405498 and hsa_circRNA_100033 Serve as Potential Biomarkers for Differential Diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes,” published in the June 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Zhang, et al.

The understanding of circular RNAs (circRNAs) in type 1 diabetes (T1D) remains limited, warranting exploration of their potential role. For a study, researchers sought to identify circRNAs as potential differential diagnostic biomarkers for T1D, specifically to distinguish patients with latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA) and type 2 diabetes (T2D) from T1D.

Utilizing Arraystar human circRNA microarray, circRNA expression profiles were compared between patients with T1D and controls (n = 6 each). Differentially expressed circRNAs were validated using real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction in a validation cohort comprising 20 patients with T1D and 20 controls. The diagnostic utility of candidate circRNAs, along with clinical parameters, was assessed using a logistic least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression model in a larger cohort of 457 individuals, including patients with T1D, T2D, LADA, and controls.

Analysis revealed 110 differentially expressed circular transcripts, with 53 upregulated and 57 downregulated in patients with T1D compared to controls. Notably, hsa_circRNA_405498 and hsa_circRNA_100033 exhibited significant downregulation in T1D compared to controls (both P < .05). Furthermore, these circRNAs displayed sequential downregulation from controls to T1D, passing through patients with T2D and LADA (P < .05). Logistic LASSO regression modeling demonstrated high diagnostic accuracy of a combination model incorporating the two circRNAs and selected clinical parameters, distinguishing T1D from LADA (AUC = 0.915), T2D (AUC = 0.993), and controls (AUC = 0.992).

The study highlighted hsa_circRNA_405498 and hsa_circRNA_100033 as promising novel differential diagnostic biomarkers for T1D, offering potential clinical utility in disease differentiation.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/109/6/1464/7503870