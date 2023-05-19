The following is a summary of “The multifaceted role of mast cells in joint inflammation and arthritis,” published in the May 2023 issue of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage by Loucks et al.

To comprehensively analyze the existing literature on the involvement of mast cells in joint inflammation and arthritis. Mast cells (MCs) are frequently detected within the synovial tissue of the joint, particularly close to vascular and neural structures. Several studies have reported a rise in mast cells (MC) and their degranulation in individuals diagnosed with osteoarthritis (OA). In addition, two clinical investigations have revealed that mononuclear cells (MCs) were the solitary type of immune cells that exhibited elevated levels in the synovial membrane of osteoarthritis (OA) patients relative to those with rheumatoid arthritis.

Activating mast cells in osteoarthritis involves various signaling pathways, including IgE/FcεR1, IgG/FcR, compliment, and toll-like receptor-mediated signaling. Depending on the context, this leads to the release of either pro-inflammatory or anti-inflammatory mediators within the joint. Activating mast cells leads to the secretion of pro-inflammatory mediators, which ultimately contribute to synovial inflammation, bone remodeling, and cartilage damage. On the other hand, several studies suggest mast cells may demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties by releasing substances that deactivate pro-inflammatory cytokines, like interleukin 6 (IL-6).

MCs could be involved in the mediation of synovial inflammation and the progression of osteoarthritis. The precise mechanisms underlying MC activation, the subsequent pro- and/or anti-inflammatory effects, and their influence on the pathogenesis of osteoarthritis are yet to be fully understood and necessitate further comprehensive investigation. In addition, it is crucial to ascertain the mechanisms of mast cell activation in osteoarthritis (OA) to determine whether mast cells display diverse phenotypes based on the stage of the disease. To comprehend the potential targeting of MCs in OA treatments, further research is imperative.

Source:https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1063458423000237