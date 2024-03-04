Understanding Pain in Myositis: Exploring Its Connection to Disease Activity

The following is a summary of “Pain is Common in Myositis and Associated with Disease Activity,” published in the February 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Pillai et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to investigate the association between patient-reported pain and core set measures (CSMs), patient-reported outcomes (PROs), and functional limitations in myositis.

They conducted assessments on 50 participants at baseline, 3 months, and 6 months, which included evaluating myositis CSMs, functional measures, and PROs. Pain was assessed using three methods: a 10-cm Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), a pain score from the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index (HAQ-DI), and pain questions from the Short Form 36 survey (SF-36). Baseline correlations between disease activity and pain were examined, with follow-up at 6 months to track changes in both, including pain longitudinally. Pain changes were compared with the 2016 American College of Rheumatology/European League Against Rheumatism (ACR/EULAR) myositis response criteria and assessments by physicians and patients.

The results showed that nearly half of patients (45%) experienced moderate to severe pain across all 3 pain scales, with greater severity noted in the PM/NM subset. Pain severity at baseline strongly correlated with most CSMs, PROs, and functional outcomes across all 3 pain scales. Similar trends were noted in pain changes at 6 months. Longitudinal analysis showed strong correlations between pain, physical function scores, and fatigue. Pain improved as disease activity decreased over time in myositis patients.

Investigators concluded that myositis patients often reported pain linked to disease activity, PROs, and function. Pain improved with better disease control, and SF-36 pain questions proved reliable.

