Understanding Residual Disease Risk in axSpA: Insights from a Clinical Registry

The following is a summary of “Factors Associated With Residual Disease in Axial Spondyloarthritis: Results From a Clinical Practice Registry,” published in the July 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Webers et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to determine the factors associated with residual disease in patients with axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) who are in remission or have low disease activity (LDA).

They utilize a one-time point per patient from SpA-Net, a web-based monitoring registry for Spondyloarthritis (SpA). Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) < 2.1 (Low Disease Activity) patients were enrolled. Residual disease indicators include fatigue (primary outcome), pain, physical functioning, health-related quality of life (HRQOL), and peripheral symptoms accessed. Sex, demographic, and disease-related factors were the main explanatory elements for residual disease. Logistic and linear regression were used to explore how these factors relate to the presence and extent of residual disease.

The results revealed 267 patients in LDA. The average age was 50.6 years with a standard deviation of 14.3 years; 100 (37.5%) were female. Residual disease was frequent, with 114 (42.7%) experiencing fatigue scores above 4/10 and 34 (17.8%) reporting pain scores above 4/10. This was observed even in those in remission (ASDAS < 1.3). About 27% had reduced physical HRQOL, with 33% indicating moderate to poor HRQOL. Multivariable regression showed greater fatigue severity and prevalence in females (fatigue severity [0-10]: B female = 0.78, 95% CI 0.18-1.38; fatigue > 4/10: OR female = 3.29, 95% CI 1.74-6.20). Other indicators of residual disease, such as pain, peripheral symptoms, and physical HRQOL, were also more severe in females.

They concluded residual disease is common in axSpA patients in remission or LDA state, especially in females.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2023/08/03/jrheum.2023-0194