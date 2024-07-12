Understanding the Effects of Seasonal ED Admissions on Mental Disorders

The following is a summary of “Effects of seasonality in emergency admissions for mental disorders: two years of clinical experience,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Fraccalini et al.

During summer, some people experience an increase in psychiatric disorders like depression or anxiety. Factors like heat waves can make it worse.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the correlation between seasonal heatwaves and emergency department (ED) admissions for mental disorders.

They analyzed data from 2,854 patients based in Italy who were admitted to the emergency department for mental disorders-related prognosis between January 2021 and February 2023.

The results showed that there was a strong correlation between the occurrence of heat waves and ED admissions for psychiatric conditions, especially between June and August. The admissions peaked during the hot months and diminished in the colder months. The admissions varied for psychiatric conditions, including bipolar disorder, major depression, personality disorders, and schizophrenia. This link was most notable among people aged 50-59 years, involving 1,868 cases.

Investigators concluded that the study emphasized the significant link between seasonal heatwaves and increased visits to the emergency department for psychiatric disorders, especially severe cases. Healthcare systems should prepare for such seasonal spikes and provide adequate patient support.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13651501.2024.2331481