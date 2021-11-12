The goal is to understand the underlying processes of rapid allergic responses to medicines, which are defined as reactions that occur between 1 and 24 hours following drug ingestion. Recent research has revealed that rapid responses are T cell-mediated, however an IgE mechanism cannot be ruled out in some circumstances. Drug allergy responses are difficult to categorize. They can be classified as immediate or nonimmediate based on the time interval between drug administration and the appearance of clinical symptoms, as well as the type of clinical symptoms. Immediate clinical symptoms appear less than 1 to 6 hours after the last drug administration, and nonimmediate clinical symptoms appear at any time after 1 hour. As a result, there is overlap in what the Levine classification defines as rapid responses, in which clinical symptoms are mostly urticaria and, less frequently, exanthema and serum sickness-like reactions.

The immunological processes involved imply that they are T cell-mediated Th1 responses, with increased production of IFN, TNF, the chemokine CXCL9, and its associated receptor CXCR3. Most IgE-mediated responses are ruled out due to negative initial skin test findings, the absence of serum-specific IgE antibodies or tryptase, and the absence of skin-secreted tryptase. In extreme circumstances, an IgE-mediated reaction can be observed. Finally, as an immune complex-mediated rapid response, serum sickness-like events have been described. However, the precise process has yet to be determined.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2016/08000/Understanding_the_mechanisms_in_accelerated_drug.4.aspx