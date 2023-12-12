Understanding the Pathoetiology of LAS and its Treatment with TNT

The following is a summary of “Pathoetiology of Levator Ani Syndrome and Its Treatment With Translumbosacral Neuromodulation Therapy,” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Yan, et al.

Levator ani syndrome (LAS) presented challenges in understanding its pathoetiology and effective treatment strategies.

To elucidate the pathophysiology, researchers employed translumbosacral motor-evoked potentials and anorectal manometry in patients with LAS, comparing the results with those from a control group of healthy individuals. Additionally, a subset of patients underwent translumbosacral neuromodulation therapy (TNT).

Analysis revealed prolonged lumbar and sacral motor-evoked potential latencies in 32 LAS patients compared to 31 controls (P < 0.013). LAS patients exhibited a higher prevalence of anal neuropathy (P = 0.026). Among the LAS patients who underwent TNT, there was a notable improvement in anorectal pain (P = 0.003) and neuropathy (P < 0.02).

The findings indicated significant lumbosacral neuropathy in patients with LAS, potentially contributing to anorectal pain. Moreover, the study suggested that TNT represented a promising therapeutic option, demonstrating improvements in both anorectal pain and neuropathy.

It offered novel insights into the pathophysiology of LAS and introduced a potentially effective treatment modality.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/abstract/2023/12000/pathoetiology_of_levator_ani_syndrome_and_its.27.aspx