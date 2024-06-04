Understanding the Relationship Between Skin Infections in the Context of HIV

The following is a summary of “HIV and skin infections,” published in the April 2024 issue of Dermatology by Chandler, et al.

Understanding the implications of HIV infection on the skin microbiome and its association with a spectrum of cutaneous infections is paramount in addressing health challenges faced by affected individuals. For a study, researchers sought to explore the diverse range of cutaneous infections observed in individuals living with HIV, examining their presentations, severity, and management.

A comprehensive analysis was conducted to evaluate the impact of HIV infection on the skin microbiome and the prevalence of associated cutaneous infections. Data encompassing various skin conditions commonly encountered in HIV-positive individuals, including bacterial infections, nontuberculous mycobacterial infections, herpes simplex, viral warts, superficial candidosis, and systemic infections, were systematically reviewed. Additionally, the study investigated the challenges posed by antifungal resistance and the prognosis of systemic infections in the population.

HIV infection significantly altered the skin microbiome, predisposing individuals tovariousf cutaneous infections. Bacterial infections, primarily attributed to Staphylococcus aureus, are prevalent and can lead to severe complications such as bacteremia. Nontuberculous mycobacterial infections, usually confined to the skin, may disseminate, presenting challenges in treatment. Herpes simplex infections manifest severely, with uncommon presentations documented. Treating viral warts poses difficulties, while superficial candidosis is highly prevalent, with rising concerns about antifungal resistance. Systemic infections carry a poor prognosis, with endemic mycoses like histoplasmosis posing significant challenges, particularly in tropical regions.

The study underscored the intricate relationship between HIV infection and cutaneous infections, highlighting the need for comprehensive management strategies tailored to address the diverse clinical manifestations observed in affected individuals. Effective diagnosis, prompt initiation of treatment, and ongoing surveillance were essential in mitigating the impact of these infections and improving outcomes in individuals living with HIV.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0738081X23002572