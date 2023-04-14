The following is a summary of “Distinct Shortness of Breath Profiles in Oncology Outpatients Undergoing Chemotherapy,” published in the MARCH 2023 issue of Pain Management by Shin, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate inter-individual variability in shortness of breath among chemotherapy patients and identify subgroups of patients with distinct shortness of breath profiles.

The study involved outpatients with various types of cancer receiving chemotherapy. A total of 1,338 patients completed questionnaires at six different time points over two chemotherapy cycles. The occurrence of shortness of breath was assessed using the Memorial Symptom Assessment Scale. To identify subgroups of patients with distinct shortness of breath profiles, the researchers used latent class analysis.

Four distinct shortness of breath profiles were identified, including None (70.5%), Decreasing (8.2%), Increasing (7.8%), and High (13.5%). Patients in the High class reported poorer physical, psychological, and social functioning compared to the None class. Risk factors for membership in the High class included a history of smoking, self-reported diagnosis of lung disease, lung cancer, and receiving more cancer treatments. The High class also had more frequent and severe episodes of shortness of breath compared to the Decreasing and Increasing classes.

The study suggested clinicians must assess all oncology patients for shortness of breath and provide targeted interventions. Almost 14% of patients with heterogeneous types of cancer receiving chemotherapy had persistently high occurrence rates of shortness of breath for almost two months.

Reference: jpsmjournal.com/article/S0885-3924(22)00974-5/fulltext