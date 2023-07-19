Unlocking the Potential of TUSC3 Gene: Epigenetic Activation as a Promising Therapy for XMEN Disease

The following is a summary of “Epigenetic activation of the TUSC3 gene as a potential therapy for XMEN disease,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Allergy (& Immunology) by Ding, et al.

X-linked MAGT1 deficiency, or XMEN disease, is a rare combined immunodeficiency caused by loss-of-function mutations in the MAGT1 gene. This genetic condition leads to impaired magnesium transport and N-linked glycosylation of specific proteins, resulting in the loss of crucial immune receptors like natural killer group 2, member D (NKG2D).

Consequently, individuals with XMEN disease experience immune system abnormalities and chronic Epstein-Barr virus infection and risk developing neoplasia. Recent studies have revealed a significant similarity in sequence and function between MAGT1 and tumor candidate suppressor 3 (TUSC3). For a study, researchers sought to explore the feasibility of activating TUSC3 expression as a potential therapeutic approach for X-linked MAGT1 deficiency with increased susceptibility to Epstein-Barr virus infection and N-linked glycosylation defect (XMEN) disease.

They analyzed expression profiles using multiple databases, real-time quantitative PCR, and Western blot to examine the levels of MAGT1 and TUSC3. To assess the regulation of TUSC3 expression, they investigated the effects of decitabine and panobinostat, two epigenetic drugs, in MAGT1 knockout (KO)/patient-derived lymphocytes and MAGT1 KO hepatocytes.

The findings revealed that while TUSC3 is expressed in various tissues, it is specifically undetectable in the immune system and liver, the primarily affected tissues in individuals with XMEN disease. By employing CRISPR/Cas9-mediated MAGT1 KO in the NKL cell line, they successfully replicated the phenotypes observed in lymphocytes from patients with XMEN disease. Furthermore, introducing exogenous TUSC3 expression effectively restored the deficiencies in MAGT1 KO NKL cells. Through the screening efforts, they identified two epigenetic drugs, decitabine, and panobinostat, that demonstrated the ability to upregulate TUSC3 expression. Combination treatment with these drugs significantly improved TUSC3 expression levels and restored immune and liver abnormalities.

The activation of TUSC3 expression through epigenetic modulation presented a promising therapeutic strategy for addressing XMEN disease.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00461-X/fulltext