The following is a summary of “Revealing Individual Neuroanatomical Heterogeneity in Alzheimer Disease Using Neuroanatomical Normative Modeling,” published in the June 2023 issue of Neurology by Verdi, et al.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a highly heterogeneous condition with diverse clinical presentations and neurobiological profiles. Understanding these individual differences is crucial in AD research. To address this, researchers for the study utilized normative neuroanatomical modeling to assess regional variability in cortical thickness. The main objectives were to investigate individual differences and identify outliers in cortical thickness among AD patients, individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and controls. Additionally, the study aimed to examine the associations between cortical thickness heterogeneity and cognitive function, β-amyloid, phosphorylated-tau, and ApoE genotype. Lastly, the predictive value of cortical thickness heterogeneity for converting MCI to AD was explored.

The study analyzed cortical thickness measurements from T1-weighted MRI scans of 148 brain regions in a cohort of participants enrolled in the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative across 62 sites. The diagnosis of AD was established based on comprehensive clinical and neuropsychological evaluations, excluding comorbidities. Participants with MCI exhibited self-reported memory complaints, while controls demonstrated normal cognitive function. A normative neuroanatomical model was employed to capture cortical thickness distributions using a reference dataset of healthy individuals (n = 33,072). Hierarchical Bayesian regression models, accounting for age, sex, and site noise, were used to predict cortical thickness for each region. Z-scores were calculated, generating individual Z-score brain maps. Regions with Z-scores below -1.96 were considered outliers.

Among the AD patients (n = 206), the median number of outlier regions (out of 148) was 12, with the parahippocampal gyrus showing the highest proportion of outliers (47%). Over 90% of AD patients exhibited cortical thickness within the normal range for 62 regions. Comparatively, AD patients had a higher number of outlier regions than individuals with MCI (n = 662) or controls (n = 159) (F(2, 1,022) = 95.39, P = 2.0 × 10--16). Furthermore, AD patients demonstrated greater dissimilarity than the MCI and control groups (F(2, 1,024) = 209.42, P= 2.2 × 10--16). The presence of a greater number of outlier regions was associated with worse cognitive function, elevated CSF protein concentrations, and an increased risk of MCI to AD conversion within three years (hazard ratio 1.028, 95% CI 1.016–1.039, P = 1.8 × 10--16).

By employing individualized normative maps of cortical thickness, the study highlighted the heterogeneous impact of AD on the brain. The identification of outlier regions has the potential to serve as valuable markers of disease progression and could be leveraged to track individualized disease trajectories and evaluate treatment responses in clinical trials.

Source: n.neurology.org/content/100/24/e2442