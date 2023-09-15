Unveiling Plasma Neurofilament Levels and Axonal Pathogenesis in Minor TBI

The following is a summary of “Plasma neurofilament light admission levels and development of axonal pathology in mild traumatic brain injury,” published in the August 2023 issue of Neurology by Hossain et al.

Blood levels of neurofilament light (NF-L) and diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (DW-MRI) are both associated with the issue of patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

Researchers performed a cohort study to investigate the link between admission plasma NF-L levels and white matter (WM) integrity using post-acute stage DW-MR in mTBI patients.

They involved 93 mTBI patients with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score ≥ 13. NF-L blood sample taken within 24 hours of admission, followed by DW-MRI ≥ 90 days post-injury (median = 229). Modes of fractional anisotropy (FA), mean diffusivity (MD), axial diffusivity (AD), and radial diffusivity (RD) were computed by the brain’s skeletonized WM) tracts. During imaging, the Extended Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOSE) assessed outcomes. Patients grouped as CT+/-, complete (GOSE = 8)/ incomplete recovery (GOSE < 8).

The results showed NF-L and FA levels had negative correlations in the entire cohort (P= 0.002), CT-positive patients (P= 0.016), and incomplete recovery (P= 0.005). These groups also positively tally with mean MD, AD, and RD (P< 0.001—P= 0.011). No significant correlations were found in CT-negative or those with full recovery.

They concluded that in mTBI patients, a significant correlation between admission NF-L levels and diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) measurements of diffuse axonal injury (DAI) after 3+ months implies early plasma NF-L levels might be linked to later DAI presence.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcen,mmtral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-023-03284-6