Unveiling the Impact of the Intratumor Mycobiome Beyond Bacteria on Lung Adenocarcinoma Progression

The following is a summary of “Beyond bacteria: How the intratumor mycobiome modulates lung adenocarcinoma progression,” published in the November 2023 issue of Oncology by Rahal et al.

The presence of a diverse array of microbiomes, shown by an increasing quantity of data, made it increasingly challenging to describe the tumor’s microenvironment. This is because the tumor situated itself inside a microenvironment. It is the situation that has arisen as a consequence of the existence of the microbiomes in the environment. As a result of the added layer of complexity, the tumor’s microenvironment becomes more difficult to manage, which in turn causes the tumor to grow longer and more convoluted.

For a study, researchers focused a special emphasis on the function of the intratumor mycobiome, particularly Aspergillus sydowii, which helps advance lung adenocarcinoma. Particularly, they highlight the significance that A. sydowii plays in this development. This is because they believe this organism plays a significant role in the course of the illness, which is why this occurs.

Through the use of the IL-1β signaling pathway, which is driven by the β-glucan-mediated Dectin-1/CARD9 pathway, A. sydowii makes a big contribution to the augmentation of the recruitment and activation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells. A mechanism of this kind makes it possible to carry out this action.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1535610823003173