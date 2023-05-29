The following is a summary of “Neglected role of preimplantation genetic testing for Lynch syndrome,” published in the March 2023 issue of Reproductive Biomedicine Online by Dallagiovanna et al.

Preimplantation genetic testing for monogenic/single-gene disorders (PGT-M) is a technique implemented within assisted reproductive technology to prevent the inheritance of genetic disorders by the progeny. In medicine, hereditary cancer syndromes are widely recognized as a valid indication for preimplantation genetic testing for monogenic disorders (PGT-M).

However, the acceptance and implementation of this testing method vary among the various types of hereditary cancer syndromes. For example, the utilization of the genes responsible for Lynch syndrome is significantly lower than the susceptibility genes for breast cancer type 1 or 2 (BRCA1/2), despite the comparable prevalence and severity of both medical conditions.

The etiology of this discrepancy remains unexplored. Lynch syndrome may exhibit a higher incidence of underdiagnosis than hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndromes. Furthermore, the varying degree of acceptance could be attributed to distinct patient perspectives regarding the ailments and the available treatment alternatives. Finally, this unique demeanor could be contingent upon the level of consciousness and perceptiveness of the medical practitioners responsible for treating afflicted individuals. The conjectures made by the authors require further investigation, and targeted research is necessary to elucidate the factors contributing to the varying responses to PGT-M.

This will aid in developing strategies to address this disparity. It is the researcher’s professional opinion that it is ethically imperative to provide individuals with hereditary cancer syndromes, such as Lynch syndrome, with adequate education and resources on preimplantation genetic testing for monogenic disorders (PGT-M). Researchers strongly advocate for increased participation of caregivers in this process.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S147264832200832X