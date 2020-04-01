BioPortfolio abreast of clinical trials for COVID-19 on the horizon

COVID-19 Ring-based Prevention Trial With Lopinavir/Ritonavir

COVID-19 has rapidly evolved into a generalized global pandemic. Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) against on COVID-19 was identified as an urgent research priority by the WHO, and lopinavir/ritonavir (LPV/r) is a promising candidate for both COVID-19 treatment and PEP, with a good safety profile and global availability. This is a cluster randomized controlled trial (RCT) of oral LPV/r as PEP against COVID-19, that will address the immediate need for preventive interventions, gen…

The Impact of Camostat Mesilate on COVID-19 Infection

SARS-CoV-2, one of a family of human coronaviruses, was initially identified in December 2019 in Wuhan city. This new coronavirus causes a disease presentation which has now been named COVID-19. The virus has subsequently spread throughout the world and was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on 11th March 2020. As of 18 March 2020, there are 198,193 number of confirmed cases with an estimated case-fatality of 3%. There is no approved therapy for COVID-19 and t…

Outcomes and Prognostic Factors in COVID-19

The primary aim is to study the short-term outcome of elderly ICU patients (≥ 70 years) suffering from COVID-19 using a multicenter and multi-national approach The secondary aim is to investigate the properties of a simple frailty index in this cohort, and in particular if this is an instrument that can be used in resource and outcome prediction in this group To create hypothesis for further studies, in particular on various outcome prediction To create hypothesis for furthe…

Safety and Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine Associated With Azithromycin in SARS-CoV2 Virus (Alliance Covid-19 Brasil II)

The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome COronaVirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) is a new and recognized infectious disease of the respiratory tract. Around 20% of those infected have severe pneumonia and currently there is no specific or effective therapy to treat this disease. Therapeutic options using malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have shown promising results in vitro and in vivo test. But those efforts have not involved large, carefully-conducted controlled studies that w…

Hyperimmune Plasma for Critical Patients With COVID-19

The outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has become pandemic. To date, no specific treatment has been proven to be effective. Promising results were obtained in China using Hyperimmune plasma from patients recovered from the disease.We plan to treat critical Covid-19 patients with hyperimmune plasma.

The Efficacy of Different Anti-viral Drugs in (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Corona Virus-2) SARS-CoV-2

The (World Health Organization) WHO NOR- (Coronavirus infectious disease) COVID 19 study is a multi-centre, adaptive, randomized, open clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir and standard of care in hospitalized adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This trial will follow the core WHO protocol but has additional efficacy, safety and explorative endpoints.

Safety and Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine Associated With Azythromycin in SARS-Cov-2 Virus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a somewhat new and recognized infectious disease that is now spreading to several countries in the world, including Brazil. Hydroxychloroquine and azythromycin may be useful for treating those patients. COALITION I study aims to compared standard of care, hydroxychloroquine plus azythromycin and hydroxychloroquine monotherapy for treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. COALITION I will recruit 630 patients with infection by COVID-19 (210 pe…

An Observational Case-control Study of the Use of Siltuximab in ARDS Patients Diagnosed With COVID-19 Infection

This observational study will collect data from patients treated under a compassionate use programme with siltuximab (SYLVANT) 400mg; patients diagnosed with COVID-19 infection who have developed serious respiratory complications. This observational study will group the patients into two cohorts receiving siltuximab. Patients in Cohort A are treated in a non-ICU setting and patients in Cohort B are in an ICU setting. Each patient will have a matched control receiving st…

Proactive Prophylaxis With Azithromycin and Chloroquine in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

This study explores whether patients acutely hospitalized may have shorter hospitalization and fewer admittances at Intensive Care Units by treatment with azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine.

Escin in Patients With Covid-19 Infection

In December 2019,a new type of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus (COVID-2019) broke out in Wuhan ,China, and spreads quickly to other Chinese cities and 28 countries. More than 70000 people were infected and over 2000 people died all over the world. There is no specific drug treatment for this disease. Considering that lung damage is related to both viral infection and burst of cytokines, our idea is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of escin as add-on treatment to conventi…

Colchicine Efficacy in COVID-19 Pneumonia

Cytokines and chemokines are thought to play an important role in immunity and immunopathology during virus infections [3]. Patients with severe COVID-19 have higher serum levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1 and IL-6) and chemokines (IL-8) compared to individuals with mild disease or healthy controls, similar to patients with SARS or MERS . The change of laboratory parameters, including elevated serum cytokine, chemokine levels, and increased NLR in infected pati…

Colchicine Coronavirus SARS-CoV2 Trial (COLCORONA)

This is a phase 3, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of colchicine in adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 infection and have at least one high-risk criterion. Approximately 6000 subjects meeting all inclusion and no exclusion criteria will be randomized to receive either colchicine or placebo tablets for 30 days.

The Use of Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors and Incident Respiratory Infections, Are They Harmful or Protective?

The study use UK based linked electronic health records from the Clinical Research Datalink (CALIBER) of 5.6 million individuals to conduct a matched case-control study to investigate the incidence of influenza in individuals prescribed ACEI compared to those not prescribed ACEI.

Anti-il6 Treatment of Serious COVID-19 Disease With Threatening Respiratory Failure

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by the newly discovered coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The median time from onset of symptoms of COVID-19 to development of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has been reported as short as 9 days. No effective prophylactic or post-exposure therapy is currently available. According to data from the Danish Health Authority (www.sst.dk/corona), as of March 21st, 2020, there were 1326 patients infected with the disease in Denmark, mor…

Efficacy of Methylprednisolone for Patients With COVID-19 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

COVID-19 infection is overwhelming Italian healthcare. There is an urgent need for a solution to the lack of ICU beds and increasing deaths day after day. A recent retrospective Chinese paper (JAMA Intern Med, online March 13, 2020) showed impressive positive effect of methylprednisolone (MP) on survival of SARS-CoV-2 critically ill patients. We’re routinely using MP for severe pneumonia-ARDS with acute respiratory failure with very good results. The main objective of t…

