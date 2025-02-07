Updated Anaphylaxis Definition and Clinical Guidelines

Photo Credit: AndreyPopov

The following is a summary of “Anaphylaxis definition, overview, and clinical support tool: 2024 consensus report,” published in the January 2025 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Dribin et al.

The 2006 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease/Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network (NIAID/FAAN) criteria are widely used, while the 2020 World Allergy Organization (WAO) criteria remain inconsistently adopted. Varying criteria lead to inconsistent care and research outcomes.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop a consensus anaphylaxis definition, overview, and clinical support tool.

They developed draft outputs with a 12-member writing group, refined by a 46-member expert panel, 30 medical organizations, and 15 patient advocacy groups. They used a modified Delphi process, achieving ≥80% consensus.

The results showed that anaphylaxis is a serious allergic reaction that can progress rapidly and cause death. The definition outlines affected organ systems and life-threatening signs, while the overview covers recognition and management. The clinical support tool includes new clinical criteria, intramuscular epinephrine indications and dosing, and common organ system findings. The expert agreement was 93.5% (43/46) for the definition, 97.8% (45/46) for the overview, and 93.5% (43/46) for the clinical support tool.

Investigators developed an anaphylaxis overview to enhance recognition and management. They proposed replacing previous definitions to improve clinical consistency and research standardization.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(25)00072-7/fulltext